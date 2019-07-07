Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Forms $44.39 Double Top; RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (RDDTF) SI Increased By 446.69%

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RDDTF) had an increase of 446.69% in short interest. RDDTF’s SI was 140,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 446.69% from 25,700 shares previously. With 799,700 avg volume, 0 days are for RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RDDTF)’s short sellers to cover RDDTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.0169 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 43,669 shares traded. Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDDTF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) formed double top with $45.72 target or 3.00% above today’s $44.39 share price. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has $16.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 1.64M shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 13.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Sales Miss Estimates as Pizza Hut Lags Behind Again; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable

Analysts await Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.36 per share. YUMC’s profit will be $143.74M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Yum China Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.59% negative EPS growth.

Radient Technologies Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $156.67 million. The companyÂ’s proprietary microwave assisted processing technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves. It currently has negative earnings. It extracts natural compounds comprising lipids, such as essential fatty acids, PUFAs, saw palmetto, edible vegetables oils, and algae oils; glycosides, including flax, sennosides, rosavins, and terpene acid and pregnane glycosides; and alkaloids comprising cyclopamine, black pepper, and opiatesz.