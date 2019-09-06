Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants businesses, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 2.03 N/A 1.55 29.45 The Wendy’s Company 19 4.00 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Yum China Holdings Inc. and The Wendy’s Company. The Wendy’s Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yum China Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Wendy’s Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Yum China Holdings Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Wendy’s Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. The Wendy’s Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Yum China Holdings Inc. and The Wendy’s Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44

$48.3 is Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.75%. On the other hand, The Wendy’s Company’s potential downside is -11.98% and its average price target is $20.06. The results provided earlier shows that Yum China Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than The Wendy’s Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yum China Holdings Inc. and The Wendy’s Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82% and 80.2%. 0.2% are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Wendy’s Company.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Wendy’s Company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.