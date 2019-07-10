Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.64% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Yum China Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.67% 25.13% 10.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. N/A 41 27.44 Industry Average 175.38M 3.09B 35.82

Yum China Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.73 3.76 2.57

With consensus target price of $43.54, Yum China Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -1.31%. The potential upside of the rivals is 24.16%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Yum China Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yum China Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. -7.77% -3.11% 2.66% 16.14% 13.4% 26.42% Industry Average 2.62% 8.94% 11.24% 16.98% 29.14% 22.16%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Yum China Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.29 and has 1.19 Quick Ratio. Yum China Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yum China Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Yum China Holdings Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.