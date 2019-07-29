Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. 42 2.02 N/A 1.55 27.44 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 1.34 N/A 9.02 18.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yum China Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Yum China Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yum China Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.6% 14%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Yum China Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Yum China Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$48 is Yum China Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.94%. Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s consensus target price is $172.5, while its potential downside is -0.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Yum China Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yum China Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 85.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. -7.77% -3.11% 2.66% 16.14% 13.4% 26.42% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. -0.85% 6.86% -1.47% -1.88% 8.33% 4.21%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.