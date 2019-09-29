Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Cyberoptics (CYBE) Shorts Increased By 12.76%

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had an increase of 12.76% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 232,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.76% from 206,100 shares previously. With 37,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 3.38%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 20,270 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. 500 shares were bought by Kulkarni Subodh K, worth $8,740.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 11,000 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 111,003 shares. Heartland, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Mairs Power Inc has invested 0.05% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 34,273 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 30,443 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 208,736 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 25,450 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 7,725 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Management holds 129,568 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability owns 9,556 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $102.45 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.