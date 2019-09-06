Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Cut by $912,582 Its Holding; Robotti Robert Lowered Stake in Skyline (SKY) as Market Valuation Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 1.32 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 222,940 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 259,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 444,006 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 234,399 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 79,479 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 16,722 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 243,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 5,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 31,902 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited owns 15,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.82% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Sei Investments Company reported 51,277 shares stake. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Citigroup invested in 13,424 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.19% or 103,000 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc invested 0.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 39,673 shares or 0% of the stock.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl holds 1.03M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc, Maine-based fund reported 19,420 shares. Town Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers holds 0.15% or 3,165 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 3,133 shares. Carroll Associates invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Omers Administration owns 7,400 shares. Haverford Tru Com has 2,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,535 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Co. Exane Derivatives reported 10,975 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 3,293 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cap invested in 1.65M shares. Cibc Inc holds 501,002 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap reported 2,949 shares stake. Fincl Architects owns 155 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

