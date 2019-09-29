Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose While Fort LP Lowered Stake by $1.59 Million; Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Kadant (KAI) Position by $511,830

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 14,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 27,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 41,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 873,083 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, down from 16,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 72,111 shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 19,600 shares to 23,879 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 11,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

More notable recent Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kadant Announces CEO Succession Plan NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fitbit: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kadant Appoints Erin L. Russell as New Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Uber IPO Could Be One of Five Biggest NYSE Listings in History – Fortune” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold KAI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.57 million shares or 3.05% more from 9.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps owns 4,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 117,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc reported 9,191 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 23,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). 18,268 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 101 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 37,107 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 0% or 1,906 shares. Clean Yield reported 9,783 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 5,868 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,324 shares.

Analysts await Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 16.99% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.53 per share. KAI’s profit will be $14.30 million for 17.20 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco invested in 0.06% or 2.41 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.62M shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Benedict Financial reported 3,395 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 15,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 3,710 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt accumulated 2,840 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.1% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 10,693 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fayez Sarofim And owns 5,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc invested in 10,725 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 9,386 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,539 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 19,337 shares stake.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two Louisville execs make Forbesâ€™ list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders – Louisville Business First” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taco Bell debuts new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa – Louisville Business First” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Taco Bell to remove nine menu items – Louisville Business First” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KFC Honors Founder’s 129th Birthday with Return of Global Community Outreach Project, Acts of Colonel-ness – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14,174 shares to 95,166 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.