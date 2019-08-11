Yum! Brands (YUM) to pay $0.42 on Sep 6, 2019; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 105 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 92 reduced and sold their holdings in Douglas Emmett Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 153.98 million shares, down from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Douglas Emmett Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 79 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) is expected to pay $0.42 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:YUM) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.42 dividend. Yum! Brands Inc’s current price of $119.02 translates into 0.35% yield. Yum! Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DXC Technology Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and AAPD – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 587,793 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASONS FOR CONCERN OVER MONTE DEI PASCHI, BUSINESS PLAN PROCEEDING POSITIVELY; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 59.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $36.18 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 28.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Among 7 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Yum! Brands has $116 highest and $84 lowest target. $103.88’s average target is -12.72% below currents $119.02 stock price. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of YUM in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pizza Hut set to close hundreds of domestic stores – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.