Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose While Davidson D A & Company Trimmed by $1.26 Million Its Position; Gotham Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Duke Realty (DRE)

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 10,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,052 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 75,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 1.47M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 12,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 87,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 504,530 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 30,390 shares to 301,843 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 18,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Lowings Anthony also sold $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares. Gibbs David W sold 6,410 shares worth $576,451. On Monday, February 11 Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 13,986 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $267.38 million for 31.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Another trade for 46,328 shares valued at $1.37 million was sold by Denien Mark A.