Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose While Bislett Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increases Holding in Netscout Systems (NTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 58,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 45,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending.

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $504,703 activity. SZABADOS MICHAEL also sold $155,129 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) on Friday, February 1. DOWNING JOHN had sold 3,000 shares worth $80,040 on Thursday, February 7.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) and Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) in 2019Q1.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $267.45M for 31.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Lowings Anthony had sold 2,889 shares worth $259,808 on Tuesday, January 15. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were bought by Domier Tanya L. $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Creed Greg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

