Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose While Bislett Management Decreased Its Position; Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose While Mak Capital One Lowered Its Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 252,704 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.