Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Rose While Ajo LP Has Increased Position by $13.04 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Yum! Brands (YUM) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 131,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.73M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Yum! Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.76 million shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares to 3,670 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Edmp has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mai Mgmt invested in 107,113 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 24,975 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Agf Invs has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 620,600 shares. Brighton Jones Limited owns 9,971 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd stated it has 227,638 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Armstrong Shaw Ct has 3.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 410,014 are owned by Regions Corp. Field And Main Comml Bank invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parnassus Invs Ca reported 2.48% stake. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 3.40 million shares stake.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Millennials have the world at their fingertips but it’s harming their health, CVS Health study finds – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 1.01M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $137.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 42,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy (NYSE:CVI).