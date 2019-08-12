Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Decreased by $50.86 Million Its Holding; Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stake Lifted by Msdc Management Lp

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 140,859 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 513,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 367,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69M, down from 881,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.03 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 168,469 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 3,961 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust And Mngmt has 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,148 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 522,704 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,431 shares. Ellington Group Limited Com holds 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 6,900 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 28,471 shares. 26,535 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Citigroup stated it has 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Kings Point owns 750 shares. Citadel Advsr invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 8,318 are held by Canandaigua Bankshares Trust Co. 114,393 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Blair William And Il has 21,116 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 202,273 shares to 203,894 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $16,470 was made by MSD Partners – L.P. on Friday, March 22.

