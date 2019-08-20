Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose While Fort LP Cut by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Founders Capital Management Cut Position in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by $427,000 as Shares Were Volatile

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 22,681 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 12,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 41,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 53,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 404,002 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management reported 41,523 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 331,975 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 12.37 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,480 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division invested in 0.04% or 3,293 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 99,118 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0.06% or 35,412 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 956 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And invested in 0.13% or 75,152 shares. First Financial Corp In reported 155 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.29% or 531,082 shares in its portfolio. 1,419 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 2,388 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.42 million shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,085 shares to 34,731 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 6,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).