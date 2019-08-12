Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose While Bislett Management Decreased Stake by $1.98 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Strategic Financial Services Decreased Holding by $304,857 as Valuation Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.66M shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Inv Gp Lc accumulated 49,797 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Nomura has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,200 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Llc accumulated 76,494 shares. Bluestein R H & stated it has 466,592 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 2.82% or 58,041 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 194,100 shares. Artisan Partners LP reported 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 5.35% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Mngmt Llc Ca holds 4.52% or 56,755 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 44,123 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colrain Cap Lc invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mairs & holds 33,151 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 703,180 shares to 782,229 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 23,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Dallas Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Subway to Offer Meat(less)ball Sandwich Next Month – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,432 were reported by Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 12,611 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 3,386 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 1,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.73 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 11,383 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 2,449 are held by Beaumont Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Toth Advisory reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Blair William And Il invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Regions Financial reported 20,865 shares stake. Oxbow Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Girard Partners Limited stated it has 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Smithfield Communications invested in 2,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock.