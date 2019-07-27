Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holder Prudential Financial Has Decreased Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 88,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 876,708 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 7,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,269 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, down from 86,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $233.97. About 176,881 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794)

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93 million for 16.43 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Domier Tanya L had bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888 on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of stock.

