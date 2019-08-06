Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $2.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Incline Global Management Cut Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Stock Declined

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 1.04M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 60,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 88,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 384,608 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 75,689 shares to 384,061 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,095 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M. Gibbs David W also sold $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares.

