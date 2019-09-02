Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Holding by $879,021 as Stock Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered by $389,150 Its Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 200.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,875 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $812.14 million for 12.39 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge by 66,049 shares to 137,275 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 43,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 639 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management stated it has 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated holds 105,807 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,486 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 0.37% or 45,201 shares. Hartford Company holds 0.14% or 26,216 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 0.88% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,754 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.19% or 6,361 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.09% or 9,299 shares. 102,193 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 7,937 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 2,896 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 817,106 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Asset One reported 0.12% stake. Trellus Llc holds 3.18% or 9,200 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: KSF Reminds CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Joel Isaacson Limited Com has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust Co owns 7,012 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp reported 279,829 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oppenheimer And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 28,471 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 4.99% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 3,023 shares in its portfolio. 1.65M are owned by Cap. Burney has 59,865 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,500 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 61,405 shares.