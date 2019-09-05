Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Increased Position; Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Holding Increased by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 219,574 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 17,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 1.32M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Finance Mgmt holds 1,840 shares. St Germain D J Communications reported 3,045 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pennsylvania invested 0.32% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Mercantile owns 3,370 shares. Natixis owns 99,118 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Company owns 9,092 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 1,419 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.20M shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,818 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.35% or 367,603 shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ima Wealth invested in 40 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,457 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “KFC has an inspirational new colonel â€” just in time for football season – Louisville Business First” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MakeMyTrip Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) CEO Deep Kalra on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip: Dominant Market Share, Fastest Growing Major Economy, South Asia Tourism Boom – 12% Upside Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Stock: A High-Return Play on Rising India Income – Profit Confidential” with publication date: March 08, 2019.