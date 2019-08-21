Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $912,582 as Market Value Rose; Bvf Has Lowered Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stake by $839,859

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 231,167 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.685. About 22,377 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 558,658 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 78,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ac Immune Sa.