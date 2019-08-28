Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $7.55 Million; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 123,262 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 363,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.12 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.83. About 451,588 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 13,823 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 105,522 shares. Tompkins Corp has 4,675 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 2.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 22,629 shares. 134,464 were accumulated by Baltimore. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 156,100 shares. Sky Inv Group Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 48,218 shares. Montrusco Bolton owns 120,580 shares. 1,916 were reported by Accredited. Rdl has invested 1.55% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.08% or 1,079 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 93,828 are owned by Cullinan Associate.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 796,267 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $149.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 15,857 shares. 17,106 were reported by Private Tru Na. Park Oh holds 0.02% or 4,260 shares. Camarda Advisors Lc owns 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 33 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 61,632 shares. Regions Fincl reported 20,865 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 12,611 shares. Virtu Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 4.51 million shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 386,712 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,225 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.16% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 17,907 shares stake. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cwm Llc reported 61,771 shares stake.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).