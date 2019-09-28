Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Focused Wealth Management Holding In Blackstone Group LP (BX) Was Has Raised

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 85,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, down from 94,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 873,083 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Rev $1.78B; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: INTL MARKET CENTERS & AMERICASMART TO COMBINE; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FENY) by 246,319 shares to 350,536 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CIU) by 215,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Tru & N A owns 29,570 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 2,830 shares stake. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.88% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,426 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 100,445 shares. 26,871 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Motco accumulated 371 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company owns 95 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 6,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,146 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 0.16% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,246 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 340,321 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca owns 33,171 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hut, Hut, What?! Pizza Hut® Launches Collect-And-Win Game Hut Hut Win To Reward Fans With Chance To Win Millions Of Prizes All Season Long – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KFC and Spirit Halloween Turn the Colonel’s Iconic White Suit into this Year’s Must-Have Halloween Costume – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,792 shares to 12,569 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,137 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invitation Homes prices secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SEC gives ETFs their own regulations – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP, Adding to Firm’s Leading Global Portfolio – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 135,606 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 86,034 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 9,591 shares in its portfolio. Alps Inc owns 29,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 443,151 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 70,240 shares. Janney Capital Llc invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Tru Na owns 63,145 shares. 1,701 were accumulated by Adirondack Communications. Perkins Coie accumulated 0% or 223 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co owns 7,204 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 56,750 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.55% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).