Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Bislett Management Trimmed Holding by $1.98 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares to 41,042 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by various financial news sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,500 were reported by Logan Capital Mgmt Inc. Spc Fin accumulated 28,275 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1.09M were accumulated by Hartford Invest Management Com. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.88% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. 12.24M are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 29,278 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers Trust invested 0.35% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,556 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 41,372 were accumulated by South State. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc holds 35,287 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Investment Inc accumulated 50,894 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Coldstream Cap holds 0.03% or 34,491 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69M for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.06% or 7,503 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,310 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,225 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ims Cap Mngmt owns 12,168 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Fincl Services Corp owns 29,186 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. City Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,070 shares. Hyman Charles D has 4,093 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 3.09M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 7,548 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Penobscot Investment owns 4,066 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr has 885,471 shares. Comml Bank reported 99,550 shares stake.