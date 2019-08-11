Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $386,199 as Stock Value Rose; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted by $41.13 Million Its Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,994 shares to 8,294 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 76,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.39% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 54,723 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 59,917 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,944 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.33% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Horan Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 4,025 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 8,102 shares. Baldwin Inv invested in 9,805 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 884 shares. The New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc has 5,354 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.05% or 46,326 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny owns 6,381 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 310,324 shares.

