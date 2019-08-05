Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder American Money Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Emory University Boosted Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $389,114; Stock Value Rose

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 99,876 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.32. About 448,754 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by ROTE WILLIAM E.. The insider ASELAGE STEVE sold 2,130 shares worth $45,667. Shares for $43,587 were sold by Clague Laura on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 347,017 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 3,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 33,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,069 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 102 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 20,534 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 779,775 shares. Perceptive Advisors Ltd holds 1.95% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 3.05 million shares. First Mercantile holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 4,565 shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ghost Tree Cap Llc accumulated 500,000 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Moreover, Spark Investment Lc has 0.33% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 318,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 63,205 shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares to 102,586 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,771 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. 2,652 shares were bought by Domier Tanya L, worth $249,888.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,181 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y has invested 0.24% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Frontier Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.09 million shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 1.26 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Element Management Lc has 0.13% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Strs Ohio reported 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 24,233 shares. Holderness has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Kanawha Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Capital Advsrs Inc Ok owns 0.2% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 18,966 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Qci Asset New York holds 0% or 351 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 382,692 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).