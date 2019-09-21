Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose While Shelton Capital Management Boosted Stake; Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lifted Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 903.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 2,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343,000, up from 309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 1.88 million shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,879 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

