Yum! Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose While Marshfield Associates Decreased Stake by $49.67 Million; As Pnm Res (PNM) Share Value Rose, American Century Companies Has Raised Stake

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 451,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 453,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 1.81M shares traded or 24.23% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 43,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 114,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, up from 70,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 310,376 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 750 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,859 shares. Williams Jones Associates Lc invested in 5,750 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Ca has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1,950 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.65% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 424,982 shares. Perritt Capital holds 7,746 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.39% or 41,645 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.37% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Principal Grp Inc Inc has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 789,031 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability accumulated 2,900 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Goelzer has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 0.05% or 2,002 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 580,212 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 287,313 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

