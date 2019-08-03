Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose While Bislett Management Has Trimmed by $1.98 Million Its Stake; Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Freshpet (FRPT) as Shares Rose

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 259,646 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

