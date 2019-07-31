Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered by $912,582 Its Holding; Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Holding Has Upped by Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 1.19 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas holds 0.03% or 7,415 shares. Fund Management invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 437,716 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 414,157 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct has 2,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.77% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Greenleaf Trust invested in 5,338 shares. 13,318 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 193 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Marshfield Associate has 453,457 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Cognios Ltd accumulated 23,340 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 7,062 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 322,786 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.33 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Creed Greg had sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32 million on Monday, February 11. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8.