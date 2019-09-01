Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose While Bislett Management Trimmed Holding by $1.98 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video)

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 23,395 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 21,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com reported 0.62% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Street has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 31,100 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 147,954 shares. Spc Financial Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 3,700 shares. 1,696 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 59,865 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,618 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0.16% or 1.48 million shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 5,539 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s largest campus opens in India – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Management invested 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Invest Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 256 shares. Us-based Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,044 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,970 shares. King Wealth holds 2.77% or 4,969 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 2,465 shares. New York-based Chemung Canal Tru has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Fund holds 0.13% or 10,040 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 281 shares stake. City Communications Fl invested in 1.68% or 2,227 shares. Capital Invsts has 4.13M shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).