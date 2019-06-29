Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose While American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Workday (WDAY) by $11.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.58. About 3.49 million shares traded or 104.37% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 3.87 million shares traded or 160.46% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Company owns 0.54% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 366,300 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 1.48M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 299,997 shares. 7,526 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 58,168 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc reported 19,950 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,576 shares. Centurylink Mngmt holds 0.62% or 15,168 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.57% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 24,159 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fort LP invested in 0.83% or 41,472 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 27,600 shares. Gsa Prns Llp has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,401 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Company owns 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,000 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32M on Monday, February 11. Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of stock. $576,451 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 6,622 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 4,400 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Axa owns 53,134 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability invested 0.33% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1,720 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 18,600 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 4,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 35.92M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.3% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 2,736 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 10,819 shares. Winslow Capital Lc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 34,513 are owned by Guggenheim Limited.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 12 insider sales for $60.86 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Sisco Robynne sold $996,435. On Tuesday, January 15 BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 6,370 shares. Shaughnessy James P sold $254,729 worth of stock or 1,545 shares. Dermetzis Petros had sold 3,461 shares worth $570,465. 32,250 shares were sold by Bozzini James, worth $5.40 million. Shares for $296,776 were sold by Stankey Michael A..

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.