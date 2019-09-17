Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Holding by $491,590; Vertex One Asset Management Holds Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 327,506 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.25M, down from 331,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 1.42 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 392,023 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 13,418 shares to 779,773 shares, valued at $65.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).