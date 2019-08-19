Yum! Brands (YUM) Market Valuation Rose While Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed by $748,143 Its Stake; Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stock Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 57,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 145,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 202,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 2.32M shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 171,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, down from 179,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.40M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Rds Shared Tr by 71,983 shares to 91,129 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,242 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).