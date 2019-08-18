Yum Brands (YUM) Holding Held by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; Capital Guardian Trust Company Position in Church And Dwight Co (CHD) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 863,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.54 million, up from 859,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 15,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 10,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.40 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.09% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 17,450 shares. Oppenheimer Com stated it has 94,107 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Marietta Invest Prtnrs Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 67,188 shares. Strs Ohio reported 102,978 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital accumulated 0.06% or 66,357 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 574 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 2.16 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 129,308 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 271,040 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Colony Ltd Liability Corp has 8,426 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc reported 620,020 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 400 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,678 shares to 33,262 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 539,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,369 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

