Yum Brands (YUM) Holding Has Lifted by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp; American Water Works Co (AWK) Position Has Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 806,436 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 358,109 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Llc, a Utah-based fund reported 3,616 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 4,875 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 8,470 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1% or 367,005 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.39M shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 23,035 shares. Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,195 shares. Vanguard reported 21.68M shares. Hanseatic Mngmt has invested 0.16% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.21% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 52,633 are held by Comerica State Bank. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 9,804 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.08% or 7,957 shares in its portfolio.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.32 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca invested in 0.04% or 3,450 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 42,332 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 21,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 0.52% or 23,030 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% or 4.67 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.45% or 25,000 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 0.07% or 1,707 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd owns 67,600 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 2,277 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 573,417 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $171.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,126 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).