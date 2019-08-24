Yum Brands (YUM) Holding Has Lifted by Deutsche Bank Ag; Covalent Partners Boosted Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $1.04 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.50 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3037587.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.81M, up from 57 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. 177,100 shares were bought by Restrepo William J, worth $359,065.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 189,537 shares in its portfolio. 38,395 are owned by Asset Management Inc. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 183,262 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 10,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 5.12M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 68,215 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 0% or 12,987 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company has 15,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 335,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 737,343 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 331,606 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0% or 14,500 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large Caps Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 1.73M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 23,340 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Grimes invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 2,280 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 468 shares. Sterling Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,500 shares. 61,771 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Twin Tree Lp reported 956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman accumulated 24,159 shares or 0.57% of the stock. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd has invested 0.19% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.38% or 8,567 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 2,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 876,126 shares.