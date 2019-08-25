Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $2.80 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Holding in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (GLNG) as Market Valuation Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (GLNG) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 105,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 475,405 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, down from 581,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34M shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 60,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 88,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 0.36% or 17,106 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global reported 2,831 shares stake. Buckhead Capital Management Llc owns 3,394 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 7,084 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,745 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Com New York holds 0.11% or 12,141 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 158,556 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.21% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Spc Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Llc reported 7,526 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 12,584 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 1.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 163,670 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 19,802 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 2.11M shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,275 shares to 65,020 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc Com Cl A by 1.31M shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

