Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Increased Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $1.70 Billion

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.00M, down from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 1180.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 50,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 4,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 876,708 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) by 88,600 shares to 462,900 shares, valued at $18.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13,197 shares to 23,122 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,870 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 2,652 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W.