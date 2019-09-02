Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increased Position; As Air Lease Corp. (AL) Market Value Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 billion, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 418,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Commercial Bank reported 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,500 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Suntrust Banks accumulated 39,837 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.12% or 38,824 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Savant Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arbor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,635 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 4.64 million shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 12,270 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 289,968 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $383.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 573,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kentucky Fried â€¦ what? KFC debuts plant-based chicken nuggets, boneless wings – Louisville Business First” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp reported 0.01% stake. Stevens Mgmt LP reported 31,474 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Nfc Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 377,650 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2.12M shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc Incorporated holds 24,650 shares. Gagnon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.01% or 254,950 shares. Copper Rock Prtn Llc accumulated 397,391 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Ltd Co has 5.56% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 742,824 shares. Raymond James And invested in 0.02% or 463,551 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 42,950 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mngmt reported 1.63% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Underhill Inv Limited Liability Company holds 9.31% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 512,475 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 12,707 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 79,361 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares to 261,837 shares, valued at $26.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,822 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.