Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increased Its Holding by $1.92 Million; Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $16.14 Million; Market Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 613.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 358,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 417,056 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99 million, up from 58,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is up 33.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.67M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,566 shares stake. Moreover, Alyeska Gp LP has 2.33% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.67 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 0.01% stake. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 28,082 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company invested in 0% or 101 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 4.26M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Glenmede Na stated it has 911,342 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 494,821 shares. National Asset Inc holds 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 12,021 shares. 5,971 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce owns 1.71 million shares. Moreover, Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 769,011 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 120,796 shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,160 shares to 100,606 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,622 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 64,898 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $294.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,126 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,200 were accumulated by Monetary Group. Toth Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 425 shares. Burney has 0.37% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Qs Investors Ltd has 27,136 shares. Personal Capital reported 2,467 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 5,203 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Gp Inc holds 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 8 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc owns 3,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware invested in 3,951 shares. Old Point & Serv N A stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 0.2% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 20,202 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has 0.13% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.29% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.04% or 1,270 shares.