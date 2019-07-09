Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lifted Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Position by $33.48 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 1.08M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 2.97 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Lowings Anthony sold $259,808. Gibbs David W sold $576,451 worth of stock or 6,410 shares. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were bought by Domier Tanya L.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 88,254 shares. Amer State Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 9,510 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Com Ny reported 12,141 shares stake. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.05% or 2,689 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Company has invested 7.58% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jefferies reported 55,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. Motco has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 884 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.68% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jnba Advsr has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 26,072 shares. Oarsman has 0.14% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 279,829 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares to 67,397 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares to 479,059 shares, valued at $41.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 309,570 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1,515 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 25,266 shares. Art Advsr owns 76,586 shares. Dsc Advisors LP invested in 5,032 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 204,909 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 264,522 shares. 48,430 are owned by Selway Asset Mngmt. 470,015 were reported by Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,497 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 41,022 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 374,485 were accumulated by Dalton Invs Lc. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.55% or 1.08M shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,144 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited invested in 76,139 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean. Telesmanic Robert had sold 838 shares worth $54,470. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million.

