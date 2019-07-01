Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Holding by $2.38 Million as Shares Rose; Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose While Agf Investments Raised by $322,400 Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 672,614 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 12,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 1.22 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. $576,451 worth of stock was sold by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of stock.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,600 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

