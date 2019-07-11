Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Bislett Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.98 Million as Share Value Rose; As Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Cut Stake

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $111.42. About 233,724 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 272,746 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Lowings Anthony. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11. Domier Tanya L also bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $263.97 million for 32.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $56.58M for 115.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.