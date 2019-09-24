YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 108 6.27 N/A 4.02 27.97 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.69 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for YUM! Brands Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than YUM! Brands Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. YUM! Brands Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Famous Dave’s of America Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us YUM! Brands Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta indicates that YUM! Brands Inc. is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

YUM! Brands Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -2.87% for YUM! Brands Inc. with average price target of $110.33. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 91.49% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is looking more favorable than YUM! Brands Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YUM! Brands Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 78.8%. YUM! Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Famous Dave’s of America Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors YUM! Brands Inc. beats Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.