YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Both YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 104 6.38 N/A 4.02 27.97 Darden Restaurants Inc. 117 1.69 N/A 5.74 21.19

Demonstrates YUM! Brands Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than YUM! Brands Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. YUM! Brands Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Darden Restaurants Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

YUM! Brands Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13 Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63

YUM! Brands Inc.’s downside potential is -8.13% at a $106.22 average price target. Competitively Darden Restaurants Inc. has a consensus price target of $127.88, with potential upside of 9.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Darden Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than YUM! Brands Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YUM! Brands Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 91.9% respectively. About 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats YUM! Brands Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.