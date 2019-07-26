YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Reaches $113.96 52-Week High; Amber Road (AMBR) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Amber Road (AMBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 40 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 26 sold and decreased stakes in Amber Road. The active investment managers in our database reported: 22.29 million shares, up from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amber Road in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) hit a new 52-week high and has $124.22 target or 9.00% above today’s $113.96 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $34.87B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $124.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.14B more. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 391,179 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 2,652 shares were bought by Domier Tanya L, worth $249,888. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of stock or 13,986 shares. 19,436 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $1.83M.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Yum Brands names CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Louisville Business First” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modest gains in restaurant sector after powerhouse reports – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,156 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ftb Inc stated it has 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Gideon Cap Advsr invested in 5,660 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Trust Of Virginia Va reported 2,280 shares stake. Enterprise Fin Services holds 0.64% or 29,186 shares. Windsor Cap reported 8,150 shares stake. 26,535 were accumulated by Horizon Ltd. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 2,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2.66M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Choate Advsrs has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 9,852 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 1.42M shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Yum! Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.87 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $371.12 million. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, gas and oil, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model.

It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30

Altai Capital Management L.P. holds 18.18% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 419,000 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 3.41% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Gagnon Advisors Llc has invested 3.33% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Amber Road Inc (AMBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “E2open and Amber Road Announce Successful Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E2Open To Acquire Amber Road For $425 Million – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMBER ROAD, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.