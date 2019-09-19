YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Forms $114.22 Double Top; Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) Sentiment Is 0.44

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 9 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.52 million shares, down from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) formed double top with $117.65 target or 3.00% above today’s $114.22 share price. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has $34.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 61,239 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.08 million for 30.06 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.57’s average target is -6.70% below currents $114.22 stock price. Yum! Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral”. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cap Inv Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 7,121 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca stated it has 1,000 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 0.64% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,783 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.39% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 41,645 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,696 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 562 shares stake. Raymond James Ser holds 0.07% or 155,022 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cranbrook Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 1,629 shares in its portfolio. 17,160 were accumulated by Capital Int Incorporated Ca. Cullinan Assocs accumulated 85,985 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Alps Inc has 0.72% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 879,668 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 208 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund for 464,682 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 39,008 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 101,374 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 57,614 shares.

