YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Contrasting side by side

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 106 6.50 N/A 4.02 27.97 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.46 N/A 4.57 15.72

Demonstrates YUM! Brands Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Jack in the Box Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YUM! Brands Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. YUM! Brands Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Jack in the Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has YUM! Brands Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.53. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for YUM! Brands Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50

The downside potential is -9.77% for YUM! Brands Inc. with average price target of $106.22. Jack in the Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87.67 average price target and a 2.08% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Jack in the Box Inc. is looking more favorable than YUM! Brands Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both YUM! Brands Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. has 22.41% stronger performance while Jack in the Box Inc. has -7.47% weaker performance.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats Jack in the Box Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.