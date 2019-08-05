YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YUM! Brands Inc. has 78.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has YUM! Brands Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18.00% 31.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting YUM! Brands Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. N/A 102 27.97 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

YUM! Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for YUM! Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

$103.88 is the average price target of YUM! Brands Inc., with a potential downside of -11.48%. The peers have a potential upside of 19.31%. YUM! Brands Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YUM! Brands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, YUM! Brands Inc.’s peers are 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

YUM! Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors YUM! Brands Inc.’s peers beat YUM! Brands Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.