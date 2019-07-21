YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Comparing side by side

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 101 6.18 N/A 4.02 24.95 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 654 4.12 N/A 7.08 99.74

Table 1 demonstrates YUM! Brands Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than YUM! Brands Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. YUM! Brands Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has YUM! Brands Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -17.9% 31.5% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for YUM! Brands Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2 6 5 2.38

YUM! Brands Inc. has a -12.20% downside potential and a consensus target price of $98.8. On the other hand, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s potential downside is -16.55% and its average target price is $623. The information presented earlier suggests that YUM! Brands Inc. looks more robust than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both YUM! Brands Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.2% and 98.3% respectively. YUM! Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.13% -1.26% 7.53% 10.63% 20.05% 9.18% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -0.52% -0.9% 17.72% 43.84% 66.07% 63.48%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats YUM! Brands Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.